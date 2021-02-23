Two Things About The Matrix Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Learned From Keanu Reeves And Lana Wachowski

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most memorable pieces of dialogue in the entire history of The Matrix comes from Lawrence Fishburne’s Morpheus, who warns Neo (Keanu Reeves) that, “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.” It sounds like that advice still holds up 20 years after it was first dispensed, especially when reading what actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took from his experience working with Reeves and co-writer/director Lana Wachowski on The Matrix 4. While he didn’t use that exact quote to describe his experience, those words map so well with the reality he described in a recent interview.