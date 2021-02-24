Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Zac Efron’s Stephen King Remake Firestarter Will Be Influenced By Superhero Movies

When thinking about the upcoming Firestarter remake in comparison to the previous feature adaptation from 1984, one particular aspect of modern pop culture definitely stands out for its potential to have a massive influence: the on-going superhero boom. Save for Richard Donner’s Superman and a few other titles, comic book movies weren’t really a thing when the Stephen King book was being adapted for the first time over 30 years ago, but now we live in a world with competing Cinematic Universes and multiple blockbusters every year about people with powers.

It would basically be impossible for the new Firestarter adaptation starring Zac Efron to not be impacted by the trend – and when I spoke with the director of the film last week, he not only confirmed as much, but also explained how his movie will counter what’s become traditional in the realm of superhero storytelling.

Currently promoting the release of his debut film The Vigil (which arrives in limited release this Friday), Keith Thomas told me that his upcoming Stephen King adaptation will “definitely” be influenced by the omnipresence of superpowers in today’s movies, but also added both his thoughts on the influence of the original book, and how it stands in contrast to what we typically see emerge from the concept. Said Thomas,

I think Firestarter, to a certain extent, has been mined by a lot of other franchises in terms of the kids with powers. And we're certainly very used to the comic book kind of film approach to kids using abilities. I'm very interested in going back to what was originally there, and what it felt like when I read it, when I read Firestarter as a kid, and what I had in my head in terms of how Charlie uses her powers, in terms of how Andy uses his powers, and what that actually looks like.

In the book, the protagonists that Keith Thomas namedrops, Andy and Charlie McGee, are characters that possess incredible psychic gifts, but what makes them special in comparison to the normal Marvel or DC heroes is the horror that exists in the foundation of their abilities. For Andy (who will be played by Zac Efron in the remake), he has the power to “push” people – and what that means is that he has the capacity to slightly change a person’s perception of reality. It takes a serious physical toll on him and his brain, but what’s far more terrible is that it’s not uncommon for those he pushes to be driven utterly insane in the long term.

As for Charlie McGee, what’s scary about her is the combination of both the extent of her power and her immaturity. She is only seven years old, but her pyrokinesis ability is so incredible that with enough effort she could crack the world in half.

The origin of these psychic skills in the Stephen King story is an experimental drug called Lot 6, which Andy and Charlie’s mother, Vicky, are given during a volunteer trial when they are in college. Vicky winds up becoming telepathic, and it’s surmised that Charlie winds up being so powerful because the genes of both her parents were rewritten.

That science-based/real world approach to both superpowers and horror is something that Keith Thomas very much clicked with in the book, and it’s something that he very much plans to maintain in his big screen version of Firestarter. He continued,

What I loved most about Firestarter was how grounded it was, how real it felt. It wasn't so much that it was a few steps from now in terms of different world. It was like our world with just a little bit more. It's just these powers exist. They're born not of magic, there's no aliens involved. It's an experiment, an experiment that unlocked something for these people. And so keeping it as grounded as possible is key for me, and I think it's going to really add something that we haven't seen, because we're so used to seeing powers kind of in this superhero way that I think seeing them in a more dramatic, horror tinged way will hopefully kind of be an eye opener for folks.

So while Firestarter will be released in the same calendar year as a number of massive blockbusters exploring superpower-driven narratives, you can be sure that it will be bringing something totally different to the table.Firestarter is currently in pre-production and putting together its cast (Michael Greyeyes was recently confirmed to be playing the villainous John Rainbird), and we’ll have more from my interview with Keith Thomas about the film in the coming days. And if you’re curious to see what skills the filmmaker is bringing to the table with the Stephen King adaptation, be sure to check out The Vigil, as it will only serve to raise your confidence.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

4 Lessons Zac Efron's Firestarter Needs To Learn From Previous Stephen King Remakes news 6h 4 Lessons Zac Efron's Firestarter Needs To Learn From Previous Stephen King Remakes Eric Eisenberg
Why Zac Efron’s Brother Got To Travel To Australia Despite Restrictions And Why There’s Been Backlash news 17h Why Zac Efron’s Brother Got To Travel To Australia Despite Restrictions And Why There’s Been Backlash Jessica Rawden
The Vigil 19h The Vigil Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
James Bond: How You Can Get Paid To Watch All Of The 007 Movies Ahead Of No Time To Die TBD James Bond: How You Can Get Paid To Watch All Of The 007 Movies Ahead Of No Time To Die Rating TBD
Jeopardy Guest Host Mike Richards Explains Why He Took The Gig Despite Not Being Famous TBD Jeopardy Guest Host Mike Richards Explains Why He Took The Gig Despite Not Being Famous Rating TBD
8 Best Battles Between Marvel Heroes (Yes, That Includes Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool) TBD 8 Best Battles Between Marvel Heroes (Yes, That Includes Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool) Rating TBD
7 Things From Star Wars' Light Of The Jedi Book I Really Want In A TV Series TBD 7 Things From Star Wars' Light Of The Jedi Book I Really Want In A TV Series Rating TBD
Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021 TBD Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information