How Zac Efron’s Stephen King Remake Firestarter Will Be Influenced By Superhero Movies

What I loved most about Firestarter was how grounded it was, how real it felt. It wasn't so much that it was a few steps from now in terms of different world. It was like our world with just a little bit more. It's just these powers exist. They're born not of magic, there's no aliens involved. It's an experiment, an experiment that unlocked something for these people. And so keeping it as grounded as possible is key for me, and I think it's going to really add something that we haven't seen, because we're so used to seeing powers kind of in this superhero way that I think seeing them in a more dramatic, horror tinged way will hopefully kind of be an eye opener for folks.