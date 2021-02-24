Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman Throwback Photo While Reflecting On Nearly Quitting Acting

Leave a Comment
If you can believe it, it’s been just over seven years since Gal Gadot was cast by Zack Snyder as Wonder Woman. The actress was first chosen to fight alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice before becoming the standalone hero in her own right Diana Prince was always meant to be. As the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League draws closer, Gadot has gone back to the beginning and reflected on the fact that she nearly quit the business before landing the iconic role.
With three weeks left until we see Gal Gadot in Zack Snyder’s 4-hour cut of Justice League that has been a longtime coming for DC fans, the actor shared a 2013 photo of her that holds a significant place in her heart because it started a new era of her career. Take a look:
As Gadot shares on Instagram, the black and white photograph was taken on the same day she did the camera test with Ben Affleck that would change her life forever. She goes on to explain that she was shooting another movie at the same time as the audition, but decided to fly herself to Los Angeles for only a day to take a chance on the role. And here we are in 2021 having seen the actress in two Wonder Woman movies, Batman v. Superman, and soon two cuts of Justice League.
The actress also talked about where she was at with her career at the time the opportunity came to her. Gal Gadot was apparently ready to give up being an actor and move on to something else when she was approached by Zack Snyder. She thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity he gave her, and looked back on how clueless she felt at that time about where the role would really take her.
Gal Gadot’s journey to become Wonder Woman is certainly an inspiring one. Before finding the role, she auditioned to play a Bond girl in Quantum of Solace and lost out to Olga Kurylenko, and she had a small role in a few of the Fast & Furious movies. Snyder certainly took a chance on a lesser-known actress when he picked Gadot, but she has proved to encompass the role with grace, especially with filmmaker Patty Jenkins at her side for the Wonder Woman movies.
Following her recent return for Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot’s Diana will be back on HBO Max for the release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. The original version of the movie led to disappointment for fans after Snyder had to leave the project mid-production to deal with a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in. For the past few years, Snyder and fans have been hounding Warner Bros to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and it’s being released next month.
Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max on March 18.