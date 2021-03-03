Mortal Kombat: Every Time The Video Game Was Adapted For Film And TV

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Look, no one would argue that Mortal Kombat deserves an Oscar. Is some of the dialogue corny? Of course. Does Raiden, the immortal god of thunder, speak with a French accent? Unequivocally yes. Is this movie fun as hell? Absolutely! Let’s get a few things straight. As far as video games go, this one is pretty faithful to the source material (I’m looking at you, Super Mario Bros). All your favorite special moves are on the big screen including Sub-Zero’s freeze ball and Scorpion’s spear. What is Christopher Lambert even doing in this movie? Who cares! He’s at his hammy, scenery-chewing best! Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is iconic as Shang Tsung, so much so they even modeled his likeness and had him record the dialogue for the most recent video game. And who could forget the iconic theme music? Admit it, you’re humming it in your head right now.