Michael Fassbender Is Making Another Assassin Movie, And It's Better News Than An Assassin’s Creed Sequel

With those caveats out of the way, it’s time to get to the really good news in this announcement. Per reporting from THR, the French graphic novel Killer is being adapted as an original film for Netflix. Titled The Killer, this tale will see Michael Fassbender play a hitman who’s starting to have his doubts about his chosen profession, with the consequences of that state of mind showing in his well-being. “Hardboiled noir” is a term that’s been thrown around for this film, which only heightens the big reunion The Killer is about to bring to the world. Yes, there's more good news related to this project.