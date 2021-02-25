Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Just Dropped, And Netflix Has A Winner

It’s even better to actually see what Army of the Dead has to offer, as the entire week has seen anticipation building for the first actual trailer for a movie apparently so crazy that Netflix had to have it. While we only have a limited amount of scenes revealed in this teaser for Netflix's May release, there's still plenty of time to set the tone for what could be a summer blockbuster. Poor hapless denizens of the casinos in Las Vegas are turned into roving hordes of shambling masses, and it's up to Dave Bautista and his team of hard cases to separate them from a ton of money. And they'll do so through the usage of the one thing that always stops a zombie: superior firepower.