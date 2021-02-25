A Quiet Place 2 And Mission: Impossible 7 Will Be Going To Streaming A Lot Sooner Than Expected

Paramount is getting serious about their plans to be a dominant name in the streaming game, and with Paramount+ set to launch next week the studio made some announcements today (via Variety) that should get movie fans excited. One of the special features of their new in-house service is that they are promising much faster digital releases for major films, and three of the first titles that will be impacted by this decision are A Quiet Place Part II, Mission: Impossible 7, and Top: Gun Maverick. Following their respective release dates in the second half of 2021, they will be made available for Paramount+ subscribers about a month-and-a-half after they start playing on the big screen domestically.