Michelle Pfeiffer Wields Her Catwoman Whip Like A Pro In Cool Batman Returns BTS Video

Michelle Pfeiffer’s career has been filled with stellar performances over her four decades in Hollywood. But her turn as Catwoman in Batman Returns has continued to live in the minds of many 1990s kids and film enthusiasts. Her performance placed the actress as one of the most regarded characterizations of the iconic anti-heroine. Of course, the whipping scene has lived on in infamy. But the scene spiked in popularity as a cool Batman Returns behind-the-scenes video popped up on the internet. The throwback clip came courtesy of Netflix social media manager Jarret Wieselman. He spilled that Pfeiffer did the infamous scene in one take on Twitter. Check out this one-take wonder below: