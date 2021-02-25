Possible Spider-Man: No Way Home Casting Adds Fuel To Those Daredevil Rumors

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, to the delight of the generations of fans. There are a number of highly anticipated film projects currently in production, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts' threequel just revealed its title, and fans are eager for more information regarding the blockbuster. And a new casting notice might add fuel to the rumors of Daredevil/Matt Murdock making an appearance.
There are countless rumors and theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home's contents. Fans have been hoping that the mysterious movie might feature the first big screen appearance of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who was previously the star of a Netflix show set within the MCU. After all, Peter Parker is presumably facing legal troubles after Mysterio revealed his identity and framed him for murder. Could Murdock serve as his lawyer? This idea is getting more attention thanks to a recent casting notice calling for background actors to play stenographers and attorneys.
The casting call comes to us from CL Castings, which is seeking background actors for a project currently shooting in Fayetteville, Georgia. This proximity to Pinewood Studios where Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the works didn't go unnoticed, and fans surmised that it's very likely for Tom Holland's movie. If there's going to be a court room scene, Marvel fans are going to keep hoping that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/ Daredevil manages to make an appearance.
Daredevil was the first Marvel Netflix show, and arguably the most popular. Charlie Cox's performance as the man without fear was universally acclaimed, as was the show's dizzying fight choreography. Fans were dismayed when all of the shows were cancelled on the streaming service, and The Defenders failed to ever transition onto the big screen.
As previously mentioned, there are myriad theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Holland and company only recently confirming the film's official title. With Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles from the previous two franchises, fans are wondering if the multiverse will be at play. And since seemingly anything is possible, the chatter about Daredevil should continue for the time being.
Phase Four of the MCU looks like it's going to be greatly expanding the franchise. With projects on both the small and silver screen, there's a ton of content coming our way. And between Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, all of the previously established rules are out the window. We'll just have to wait and see if any of the theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home actually come to fruition.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.