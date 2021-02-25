Possible Spider-Man: No Way Home Casting Adds Fuel To Those Daredevil Rumors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, to the delight of the generations of fans. There are a number of highly anticipated film projects currently in production, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts' threequel just revealed its title, and fans are eager for more information regarding the blockbuster. And a new casting notice might add fuel to the rumors of Daredevil/Matt Murdock making an appearance.