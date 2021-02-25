Apple TV's Cherry Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Tom Holland And The Russos New Movie

Tom Holland and the Russo brothers have teamed up once again, but this time it's not for a superhero movie. No, Cherry is very different than their MCU ventures.

Cherry stars Tom Holland as a former army medic who gets hooked on opioids to deal with his PTSD, and begins robbing banks to support his habit. Cherry is definitely a departure from the star's role as Spider-Man. It's directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have established themselves as legends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directing several of the most successful Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity Warand Avengers: Endgame. Those two films also happen to be two of the highest grossing films of all time, which might have had a little something to do with how they made Cherry. The new movie also stars Ciara Bravo and Jack Reynor.

Cherry debuts in select theaters on February 26, and arrives on AppleTV+ on March 12. While you wait to see the film either in a theater or on the streaming service, check out what critics have said so far about the movie.