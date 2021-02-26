A Superman Reboot Is Coming From J.J. Abrams, But What About Henry Cavill?

A final question that comes to mind when puzzling out this new Superman story is what we’ll see in terms of this initial volume. Will we see Krypton exploding again, and flash through Clark Kent’s years as a child? Do we have to return to General Zod so soon, if ever? Or is a new, and lesser used baddie going to give us the shock of our lives, putting this Smallville farmboy to the test in a way we’ve never seen in live-action? As someone on Krypton probably wrote, in some philosophy book lost in the planet’s destruction, in the absence of answers, questions are the light that leads the way forward.