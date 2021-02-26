MCU: Shang-Chi’s Superhero Suit May Have Been Revealed Via Leaked Merch

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, and Phase Four is expanding through both live-action shows on Disney+ and more traditional movie releases. One of the projects that's in the can and in the midst of editing is Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans can't wait to meet a new potential Avenger in the form of Simu Liu's title character, but his official superhero costume might have been revealed early via leaked merch.
Merchandise has become one way for fans to glean information about mysterious movies coming from Star Wars or the MCU. And since a number of Marvel projects have been delayed, this is even more of a danger. The design for an upcoming Shang-Chi LEGO set was recently leaked, and the box reveals what Simu Liu might look like as the new hero. Check it out below.
Well, color me intrigued. Simu Liu looks awesome in the box art for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings's upcoming LEGO set. What's more, the set itself seems to tease a thrilling battle sequence involving a dragon. Can this movie come out already?
The above image comes to us from Twitter, and seemingly includes a leaked image of Shang-Chi's upcoming merchandise. Every Marvel release comes with a ton of toys, including LEGO sets that recreate moments from the film. And in addition to seeing the movie's hero in minifigure form, the image of Simu Liu shows a realistic look at his upcoming signature character.
From the look of it, Shang-Chi's official superhero costume looks like it's going to be fairly simple. He's got a short sleeved red top, with a striking design and black detailing. The lego form of the newcomer is also shown on the box, wielding a staff as a weapon and seemingly doing battle with another character named Wenwu.
While information about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is quite limited, it's currently expected Wenwu aka The Mandarin is going to be the film's main protagonist. Played by Tony Leung, comic purists are excited for a more traditional take on the character than the faux-Mandarin from Iron Man 3. We'll just have to see how the character comes to life, and what type of awesome action sequences occur as a result.
Marvel fans are eager for the first look at Shang-Chi, as it's set to arrive in theaters this year. Actor Simu Liu shared our disappointment that no trailer arrived during the Super Bowl, but he promises it'll be worth the wait. In the meantime, we'll have to imagine building the movie brick by brick thanks to LEGO.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently expected to hit on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.