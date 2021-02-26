MCU: Shang-Chi’s Superhero Suit May Have Been Revealed Via Leaked Merch

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, and Phase Four is expanding through both live-action shows on Disney+ and more traditional movie releases. One of the projects that's in the can and in the midst of editing is Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans can't wait to meet a new potential Avenger in the form of Simu Liu's title character, but his official superhero costume might have been revealed early via leaked merch.