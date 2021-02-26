Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Adam Wingard Clarifies His Plans For New Face/Off Movie

That’s all Adam Wingard was willing to divulge about the next Face/Off movie, and considering that it’s still early into the creative process, that’s understandable. This project was first announced in September 2019, though at the time, Paramount Pictures tapped 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox’s Oren Uziel to write the script. Wingard and Simon Barrett’s involvement was revealed earlier this month, and while it’ll likely be a long time before specific plot details are made public, at least those who were worried about seeing a simple rehash of Face/Off can take comfort knowing that this will take place in the same world as the original, where face transplants are all the rage.