One Way Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Will Be Able To Deep Dive Into The Epic Battle

Godzilla vs. Kong fighting underwater

Sometimes, it’s merely enough to watch a spectacle as amazing as Godzilla vs. Kong happens to look. But for other fans, the ability to climb into the action and see everything from their own point of view would be an absolute, earth-shattering dream. Well, dream no more, MonsterVerse fans, as this gigantic matchup is about to head to VR, giving you the ability to dive deep into the epic battle.

We’ve learned about this upcoming experience through Gormaru, a Twitter account that covers kaiju happenings on a frequent basis. Through their reporting, Godzilla vs. Kong VR Experience is going to bring eager moviegoers into the world that sees these two Titans fighting it out for dominance. And don’t expect this to be a straight-up adaptation of the new MonsterVerse film, as the story behind this VR attraction is an original creation that carves a new path in this familiar world. It’ll be a bit of a wait to discover the contents of that story though, as Godzilla vs. Kong VR Experience is currently looking to launch in Q4 of this year.

From the sound of it, the original story for this Godzilla vs. Kong tie-in might be something that is perhaps better experienced after seeing this long-awaited brawl. Which is perfectly fine, because if director Adam Wingard’s new adventure is as stuffed with knockout moments of excitement as its trailer was, there’s going to be plenty to keep us busy in the wait between now and the release of the Godzilla vs. Kong VR Experience. But in the back of our minds, there’ll be a part of our collective psyche that’s going to be happy to strap on a pair of VR goggles and jump into the world of Godzilla and Kong’s ultimate grudge match.

Oh, and there’s one more detail we need to put into the world: in this console VR game, you’re get to be a monster. So you just might get the chance to do something as stomp around a neon-soaked cityscape, ready to sock a Titan right in their mouth! I mean, if you’re the sort of person who is drawn to being a deity-like creature of epic scale and power. If not, then we hear Nintendo and Sony have announced a lot of cool stuff in the past couple of days.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a potential gateway for the future of the MonsterVerse. Should the movie perform as it’s intended, there’s a lot of material for future adventures; both in the cinematic and gaming universes. For the time being, March 31 brings Godzilla vs. Kong to audiences in theaters, as well as on HBO Max for the first 30 days of release. If you don’t have a subscription already, there’s an exciting deal that’ll save you some money; money that could be put towards the right VR rig to get in on Godzilla vs. Kong VR Experience. It’s all connected, folks.

