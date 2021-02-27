One Way Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Will Be Able To Deep Dive Into The Epic Battle

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sometimes, it’s merely enough to watch a spectacle as amazing as Godzilla vs. Kong happens to look. But for other fans, the ability to climb into the action and see everything from their own point of view would be an absolute, earth-shattering dream. Well, dream no more, MonsterVerse fans, as this gigantic matchup is about to head to VR, giving you the ability to dive deep into the epic battle.