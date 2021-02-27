After Happy Gilmore 2 Rumors Swirl, Adam Sandler Reveals One Idea He Likes

Surprisingly enough, Adam Sandler has not been throwing around sequel ideas for Happy Gilmore in the past 25 years, but he has taken notice of an idea involving Happy and Shooter both returning to golf their hearts out for a senior golf tour. Both actors now fit in the over 50 category, with Sandler being 54 and McDonald being 66. There’s a lot of room for comedy while the enemies get back to it for an unlikely reunion.