Eddie Murphy Wanted A Famous Old Character To Cameo In Coming 2 America But It Was 'Too Expensive'

Over the years, Eddie Murphy has brought a number of iconic characters to life, like witty and skilled cop Axel Foley and smooth ex-convict Reggie Hammond. In Coming 2 America, Murphy gets the opportunity to reprise his roles as Akeem Joffer, Clarence, Saul and of course, Randy Watson. Murphy definitely has his hands full in the film as it is, but it turns out he almost revived another famous character (or two or three) for the new film before it was deemed "too expensive" to do so.