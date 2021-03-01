news

Chadwick Boseman Won The Best Actor Golden Globe, See His Wife's Emotional Acceptance Speech

Starring in George C. Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman delivered one of the most incredible, emotional performances of 2020 – and this evening the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rewarded him for his work. The actor was up against incredible competition in the Best Actor - Drama category, with nominees including Mank's Gary Oldman, The Father's Anthony Hopkins, The Mauritanian's Tahar Rahim, and Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, but Boseman won the award posthumously, and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered a deeply emotional speech in his honor, which you can watch below:

We here at CinemaBlend were just still getting over the emotional punch that was watching those kids recognize Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther, but this is a whole other level. Chadwick Boseman was taken from this world far too soon, having passed away this summer following a multi-year battle with cancer, and this speech is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to an awesome performer whose work touched millions of lives.

Adapted from the stage play by August Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom stars Chadwick Boseman as Levee, a talented trumpet player in 1920s Chicago who has dreams of doing far more than just playing in a backup band – with goals including starting his own group and writing his own songs. What unfortunately stands in his way is his boss, the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), who is threatened by his ambition and his potential for stealing the spotlight. This conflict and many more all come to a head one day while recording a new album, with tempers flaring and only raising the temperature on a hot summer day.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was one of two Chadwick Boseman movies to come out last year, the other being Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, and they feature the two final live-action turn by the actor. He only has one other recorded performance that has not yet been released, which a voice-only reprisal of T'Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in Marvel Studios' upcoming animated series What If...? While no official release date has been announced, it's expected that the series will debut on Disney+ this summer.

For those of you who haven't yet seen Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, it is an absolute must, and a spectacular dramatic achievement. This film, which co-stars Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts, is now available to stream on Netflix. Watch it now, because Chadwick Boseman's performance is only going to be getting more attention as we get closer to the Academy Awards, and it wouldn't be a surprise in any way shape or form if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bestowed the turn and the movie with even more accolades.

To see all of the other winners from tonight's Golden Globes ceremony, head over here.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Watch Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Rip On The Golden Globes And Call Them Out For A Lack Of Diversity television 3h Watch Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Rip On The Golden Globes And Call Them Out For A Lack Of Diversity Sarah El-Mahmoud
2021 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Chadwick Boseman, Nomadland, And More television 4h 2021 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Chadwick Boseman, Nomadland, And More Sydney Skubic
Ted Lasso And 10 Other Wholesome Comedies To Stream To Make You Laugh television 7h Ted Lasso And 10 Other Wholesome Comedies To Stream To Make You Laugh Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

The World To Come Feb 12, 2021 The World To Come Rating TBD
Raya And The Last Dragon Mar 5, 2021 Raya And The Last Dragon Rating TBD
Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Here Me Out: American Idol Needs More Auditions, But Way Fewer Family Members TBD Here Me Out: American Idol Needs More Auditions, But Way Fewer Family Members Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Minty Is Still Trolling Hazel And Tarik After Latest Episode TBD 90 Day Fiance's Minty Is Still Trolling Hazel And Tarik After Latest Episode Rating TBD
Who Are The Walking Dead's Reapers? And More Questions We Have After 'Home Sweet Home' TBD Who Are The Walking Dead's Reapers? And More Questions We Have After 'Home Sweet Home' Rating TBD
5 Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies And Shows We'd Love To See From Avatar Studios TBD 5 Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies And Shows We'd Love To See From Avatar Studios Rating TBD
The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Reveals The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character She Wants To See In Live-Action TBD The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Reveals The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character She Wants To See In Live-Action Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information