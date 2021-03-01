Chadwick Boseman Won The Best Actor Golden Globe, See His Wife's Emotional Acceptance Speech

For those of you who haven't yet seen Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, it is an absolute must, and a spectacular dramatic achievement. This film, which co-stars Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts, is now available to stream on Netflix. Watch it now, because Chadwick Boseman's performance is only going to be getting more attention as we get closer to the Academy Awards, and it wouldn't be a surprise in any way shape or form if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bestowed the turn and the movie with even more accolades.