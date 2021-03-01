The Rock Just Detailed All The Major Injuries He's Been Through Over The Years And Ouch

Should you have entered this story a misguided soul who thought the most horrific thing that happened to Dwayne Johnson was that horrific CGI job in The Mummy Returns, this should be all the knowledge you need to correct that assumption. It’s no wonder that the recurring storyline of Johnson’s Spencer Strasmore character on HBO’s Ballers was such a deep dive, as the man himself has gone through enough injuries to know how it feels to be in such pain. And somehow, Johnson still endures, while also taking care of his pain levels through therapies such as the one we see above.