Tom Holland Has Found A Strange Way To Link Spider-Man: No Way Home And Cherry

Tom Holland’s career has been on a roll since landing the role of Spider-Man in 2015. He’s managed to go back and forth between indie films and big blockbusters. All this has occurred as Holland leveraged his Marvel Cinematic Universe relationships to pursue those projects, including the Russo brother-helmed film Cherry. But apparently, the actor has used his leverage in other ways as well. Holland found a strange way to link Spider-Man 3 and Cherry.
Being a part of the MCU has no doubt benefitted Tom Holland in a variety of ways. He’s found his niche in playing everyone’s favorite web-slinger while still exploring his range as an actor. Despite Hollywood’s shutdown for most of 2020, the actor has three films lined up for 2021 such as Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Cherry. While being interviewed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host mentioned a strange connection between the latter two films. Holland revealed the unique link the films share:
[My brother] has a small cameo in Cherry, and he plays a character called The Shakey Kid, and he's a drug dealer. So, we kind of had this idea that in every film that I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as The Shakey kid. So, he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU Cinematic Universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing Shakey Kid.
There’s nothing like being able to keep your family employed. The fact that Tom Holland has managed to keep his younger brother in his projects is adorable. It seems the younger Holland may have a future as the “shakey kid.” But could Tom Holland's brother end up being type cast in such a role? At the same time, the older Holland gets to be on screen with his brother while having some fun at his expense. You can check out the full exchange between Holland and Jimmy Fallon in the Twitter post below:
Tom Holland and his brother Harry’s relationship almost mirrors the relationship between Cherry directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Like the Russos, the Holland brothers have managed to work in tandem without it becoming an issue over status or power. Along with working together in Cherry and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Harry Holland was also a production assistant on Spider-Man: Far from Home.
But Tom and Harry Holland are just a small part of making acting a family business. Their other brothers, Sam and Paddy, have appeared in various film and television projects. The four brothers have even collaborated on feature films headlined by the oldest Holland as well as a few short films in recent years.
As Tom Holland pointed out in his interview, he loved helping his brother while still having a fun time at the same time. Like most siblings, working together can be loving, funny and trying at certain points. Besides incorporating his brother into his work, Holland has managed to form familial bonds with other MCU stars even if his future with Marvel is in doubt.