Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Character

This weekend, Disney will introduce their latest princess with Raya and the Last Dragon, a CG-animated fantasy film featuring the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, and more. Early reviews have certainly been glowing for the company's newest animated adventure, and families will have the option of watching the movie in theaters or at home on Disney+ (with a premium fee) in the weeks ahead. If you recognize the voices behind this new movie and you're wondering why, we're here to help. Here are the actors behind Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon.
Kelly Marie Tran (Raya)
As our title character, Raya, a warrior princess on a quest to find the last dragon and save her world from an evil force, Kelly Marie Tran plays the protagonist in Disney's latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Tran played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. She also voiced Rose in Star Wars Forces of Destiny and Disney+'s The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Additionally, the actress appeared in XOXO and lent her voice to last year's The Croods: A New Age.
Online, Kelly Marie Tran played a lead role in Facebook Watch's Sorry For Your Loss. The actress also appeared in CollegeHumor. Her TV credits include About A Boy, Adam Ruins Everything, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Monsterland, Ladies Like Us, and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street. Next, Tran will be heard in Disney+'s Monsters At Work.
Awkwafina (Sisu)
In the role of Sisu, a self-deprecating water dragon who is the last of her kind, Awkwafina voices a sidekick called upon by our other title character to save humanity in Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, the actress is known for her scene-stealing supporting turn in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as her performances in Ocean's 8, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Dude, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Additionally, Awkwafina is recognized for her acclaimed dramatic lead role in The Farewell, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. She is also the star, co-creator, and writer behind Comedy Central's semi-autobiographical series, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.
As a voice actress, meanwhile, Awkwafina is heard in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Tuca & Bertie, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Storks, Animals, and The Simpsons. She can also be heard in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Most recently, the actress was seen in Breaking News in Yuba County. Next, she'll be heard in The Little Mermaid and seen in Swan Song, which premieres at SXSW.
Gemma Chan (Namaari)
Playing the part of Namaari, Raya's nemesis, Gemma Chan voices our main antagonist in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Chan is known for Crazy Rich Asians, as well as her supporting turn in Captain Marvel. She can also be seen in Mary Queen of Scots, Transformers: The Last Knight, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Double, London Fields, Shanghai, Submarine, Exam, and HBO Max's Let Them All Talk. On television, Chan can be seen in the lead role of Humans, as well as Sherlock, Doctor Who, The IT Crowd, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Bedlam, Fresh Meat, and Project Catwalk. Next, she'll star in Marvel's Eternals. She'll also appear in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling.
Daniel Dae Kim (Chief Benja)
As Chief Benja, Raya's beloved father and the legendary Guardian of the Dragon Gem, Daniel Dae Kim plays a man known as "the baddest blade in the five lands" in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, the actor is known for Lost, Hawaii Five-0, and Angel. He also played recurring roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, 24, ER, Star Trek: Enterprise, and The Good Doctor, where he serves as an executive producer. Currently, Kim plays a recurring character in NBC's New Amsterdam. And as a voice actor, he's heard in The Legend of Korra, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Casagrandes, Justice League Unlimited, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Additionally, Kim lent his voice to the Saints Row series, as well as other video games like Scarface: The World Is Yours and Agents of Mayhem.
Outside of television, Daniel Dae Kim appears in Hellboy (2019), Always Be My Maybe, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Allegiant, Spider-Man 2, Crash (2004), Hulk, Cradle 2 the Grave, and For the Love of the Game.
Sandra Oh (Virana)
In the role of Virana, the chief of the Fang Land, Sandra Oh voices a main character in Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Oh starred in ABC's Grey's Anatomy and BBC America's Killing Eve and won Golden Globes for both. Likewise, she received Emmy nominations for each show, along with nominations for co-hosting The Golden Globes and hosting Saturday Night Live. Her other TV credits include Arliss, Judging Amy, American Crime, and voice roles in American Dad!, American Dragon: Jake Long, The Proud Family, Mulan II, Phineas and Ferb, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
Away from TV, Sandra Oh appears in Sideways, Double Happiness, The Diary of Evelyn Lau, Big Fat Liar, Full Frontal, Bean, The Princess Diaries, Under the Tuscan Sun, Hard Candy, Rabbit Hole, The Red Violin, and Dancing at the Blue Iguana. Recently, Oh lent her voice to Under the Moon. Next, she will be heard in Invincible and seen in Umma.
Benedict Wong (Tong)
Playing the part of Tong, a formidable giant, Benedict Wong voices a large and looming supporting character in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, the actor is known for playing Wong in Doctor Strange, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He also appeared in The Martian, Prometheus, Kick-Ass 2, Annihilation, Johnny English Reborn, Gemini Man, Moon, The Lady, Sunshine, Dirty Pretty Things, Shanghai, Spy Game, Hummingbird, and, most recently, The Personal History of David Copperfield. Additionally, Wong was recently heard in Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp.
On television, Benedict Wong played Kublai Khan in Netflix's Marco Polo. He was also seen in Deadly Class, Spirit Warriors, Law & Order: UK, Prey, Black Mirror, State of Play, and What We Do in the Shadows, as well as heard in Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Next, he'll appear in Nine Days and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now filming. Also, Wong will be heard in The Magician's Elephant.
Izaac Wang (Boun)
As Boun, a savvy entrepreneur and boat restaurant owner, Izaac Wang plays a notable supporting character in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Wang is known for his supporting role in Good Boys. He was also recently seen in Think Like a Dog. On TV, the child actor appeared in Teachers. Next, Wang will be seen in Clifford the Big Red Dog and heard in HBO Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.
Thalia Tran (Little Noi)
In the role of Little Noi, a thieving toddler, Thalia Tran voices an adorable troublemaker in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Tran starred in NBC's short-lived Council of Dads. She can also be seen in Little. Her other TV credits include Tiny Feminists, Hotel Du Loone, and Sydney to the Max.
Alan Tudyk (Tuk Tuk)
Playing the part of Tuk Tuk, a bug/armadillo/pug hybrid, Alan Tudyk voices an odd-but-loyal sidekick in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Tudyk is known for his role as Hoban "Wash" Washburne in Fox's short-lived Firefly and its film continuation, Serenity. Also, he appears in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Wonder Boys, A Knight's Tale, Knocked Up, 3:10 to Yuma (2007), Trumbo, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Deadpool 2, 42, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Death at a Funeral (2007). Additionally, Tudyk wrote, directed, and starred in the web series, Con Man, for which he was Emmy-nominated. As a voice actor, he's heard in I, Robot, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen and Frozen II, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Big Hero 6, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Ice Age, Zootopia, Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Aladdin (2019).
On television, Alan Tudyk's other credits include Suburgatory, Newsreaders, Powerless, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Dollhouse, and V. Currently, he can be seen in Doom Patrol and heard in Harley Quinn.
Lucille Soong (Dang Hu)
As Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon, Lucille Soon plays a sage supporting character in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. An actress with nearly 60 years of acting experience, Soong is best known for her main role in ABC's Fresh Off the Boat. She also played a recurring role in Desperate Housewives. Her other television credits include Dharma & Greg, The Troubleshooters, Bones, The King of Queens, Without a Trace, The United States of Tara, According to Jim, and The League, to only name a few credits. In film, meanwhile, Soong can be seen in The Joy Luck Club, Freaky Friday (2003), Nancy Drew, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Mission: Impossible III, Employee of the Month, The Corrupter, Genghis Khan, One More Time, Sky High, and Just Like Heaven.
Patti Harrison (Tail Chief)
In the role of Tail Chief, Patti Harrison voices a prominent supporting character in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, Harrison stars in Hulu's Shrill. She can also be seen in Search Party, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Special Without Brett Davis, where she also wrote, Broad City, High Maintenance, The Chris Gethard Show, History of Swear Words, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Additionally, Harrison can be heard in BoJack Horseman and Magical Girl Friendship Squad. Most recently, the comedienne co-starred in Amazon Prime's Yearly Departed.
Furthermore, Patti Harrison is seen in A Simple Favor. She also stars in Together Together, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Away from acting, Harrison wrote for Dispatches from Elsewhere and Big Mouth and co-hosts A Woman's Smile.
Ross Butler (Spine Chief)
Playing the part of Spine Chief, Ross Butler voices a notable supporting character in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Butler is known for his main role on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. He can also be seen in Riverdale, Shazam!, Teen Beach 2, K.C. Undercover, Perfect High, The Internship, Teen Wolf, Chasing Life, and the music videos for Steve Aoki's "Waste It On Me" and Juice Wild's "Graduation." Additionally, Butler played supporting roles in To All the Boys I Loved: P.S. I Still Love You and this year's To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Next, he'll be heard in Netflix's Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He was also set to star in Quibi's Swimming with Sharks, though the show's status is unknown after the company folded last year.
Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on March 5th.