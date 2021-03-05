Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Character

Awkwafina (Sisu)

In the role of Sisu, a self-deprecating water dragon who is the last of her kind, Awkwafina voices a sidekick called upon by our other title character to save humanity in Raya and the Last Dragon. Most notably, the actress is known for her scene-stealing supporting turn in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as her performances in Ocean's 8, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Dude, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Additionally, Awkwafina is recognized for her acclaimed dramatic lead role in The Farewell, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. She is also the star, co-creator, and writer behind Comedy Central's semi-autobiographical series, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

As a voice actress, meanwhile, Awkwafina is heard in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Tuca & Bertie, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Storks, Animals, and The Simpsons. She can also be heard in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Most recently, the actress was seen in Breaking News in Yuba County. Next, she'll be heard in The Little Mermaid and seen in Swan Song, which premieres at SXSW.