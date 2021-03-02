Did Melissa McCarthy Get The Thor: Love And Thunder Role She Was Begging For?

While the secret’s out when it comes to this particular scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s still plenty of secrets and questions that are in the air after learning the news. Is Asgardian theater the only pastime that convinces Loki to stay on his home planet? Could this, instead, be a way for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to catch up with Thor franchise history? What’s the Asgardian equivalent of musical theater, and how does it compare to Cats? Thor: Love and Thunder will reveal all on May 22, 2022; but of course, there will be plenty of breadcrumbs dropping between then and now to tease the audience about that ultimate truth.