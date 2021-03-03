Dungeons And Dragons Updated Cast List Includes Hugh Grant Playing A Villain Again

Chris Pine

While there was a time when Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort was being looked at to star in Dungeons & Dragons, this current iteration of the project snagged Chris Pine as its first lead actor. Pine has a little experience experience with traditional fantasy through starring in Into the Woods and voicing Jack Frost in Rise of the Guardians, and he’s certainly no stranger to genre work, having played James T. Kirk in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies, Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman movies and Dr. Alexander Murry in A Wrinkle in Time. While no details about his character have been revealed yet, it’s a good bet he’ll be playing the main protagonist given the types of roles he usually scores.