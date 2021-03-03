news

The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Addresses Kyrpto The Superdog Movie Rumors

Krypto in the comics

Given the endless popularity of the genre, comic book movies aren't going anywhere. There are a number of cinematic universes currently in play, including secret developing projects. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is an icon of superhero flicks, pivoting to the DC side of things for this summer's The Suicide Squad. There were recently rumors of Gunn also helming a Krypto The Superdog movie, and now he's taken the time to address this directly.

Krypto is a campy character from Superman lore, namely a dog that has the same powers like flight and heat vision. He's been adapted in various animated shows, and most recently the live-action series Titans. But is James Gunn planning on doing a movie in the DCEU? Gunn recently shut down those rumors on social media, posting:

Well, there you have it. It looks like a Krypto movie was being considered years back when James Gunn was first in talks to helm a project for the DC Extended Universe. Ultimately he landed on The Suicide Squad, so any rumors about that film moving forward are false.

James Gunn took the time to address these Krypto rumors directly over on his personal Twitter page. Despite his checkered past on the social media outlet, he often uses it to address fans directly, as well as shut down the myriad rumors about his upcoming comic book flicks. And in this case, he clarified the timeline of his Krypto talks.

As the filmmaker mentions, he's got his hands full for the foreseeable future. James Gunn is currently working on completing The Suicide Squad in time for its summer release, and will no doubt be doing plenty of press as well. Gunn has also been simultaneously directing and writing the Peacemaker show for HBO Max.

After finishing his work in the DCEU, James Gunn is expected to dive back into the MCU in a big way. Fans are eager to see the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy completed with Vol. 3, which should presumably follow the group as they try to find Gamora. Additionally, there's Groot animated shorts and a holiday special coming.

Luckily for fans of Krypto the Superdog, that character did recently get the live-action treatment. Krypto debuted in Season 2 of Titans, and will return for the upcoming third season on HBO Max. And this time he'll be played by a rescue dog. I have to wonder what James Gunn would have done with the character, though.

The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

