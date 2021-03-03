How Keanu Reeves Used His Matrix And John Wick Experience To Pitch His Comic Series

BRZRKR is the iconic action star’s first foray into comic book territory. He co-wrote the series with prominent comic book author Matt Kindt. The series follows an immortal warrior only known as Berserker, who teams up with the U.S. government in exchange for a way out of his brutal existence. The character is also modeled after Reeves and sports his signature long black hair and beard that fans of the John Wick series may recognize. The first edition of BRZRKR was released today.