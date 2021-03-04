Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio: An Updated Cast List, Including Tom Hanks

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Disney’s been on a roll on the the live-action remake/re-imagining front since 2014’s Maleficent (or, if you want to back a little further, 2010’s Alice in Wonderland), so it’s hardly surprising that Pinocchio, the Mouse House’s second animated feature film, is getting such treatment. The live-action Pinocchio movie has been in the works since 2015, and ever since Robert Zemeckis officially signed on to direct in early 2020, the project’s been making steady progress moving forward.