Firestarter Director Teases Zac Efron Changing The Way We Look At Him In The Stephen King Remake

Making the transition from child star to adult actor is a challenge that many have tried and failed, but Zac Efron is certainly an exception. He landed his first acting gig when he was only 15 years old, and was world famous before he turned 20, but key professional choices over the last decade have helped his career endure his maturity. The most important factor in this has been helping fans change their perception of him as a performer, and director Keith Thomas believes that Efron’s next movie, a remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter, will help him evolve in audience’s eyes even further.