Why One Halloween Kills Star ‘Wasn’t That Bummed’ About Its Year-Long Delay

Allyson crying in Halloween

2020 was a wild year full of unprecedented challenges. The entertainment industry was hit hard, as countless movies were delayed. One of these projects was David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, which was originally meant to hit theaters last October. Unfortunately the slasher sequel was delayed a full year, with Blumhouse hoping to make another massive box office haul in 2021. Actress Andi Matichak will reprise her Halloween role as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson, and recently explained why she wasn't actually bummed about Halloween Kills' delay.

Given its intended release for last year, Halloween Kills has been in the can and completed for a number of months. Andi Matichak and the rest of the cast were tasked with protecting the movie's secrets, but she's found a silver lining to that extended process. Namely because it'll hopefully mean that the Halloween sequel can be released in theaters, rather than going straight to homes. As Matichak recently explained,

I wasn’t that bummed if I’m going to be honest. And the reason is I would really love it if we could see it in a theater. And this past October there was no way we could. This film especially; I would have been more ok if this was 2018 and that [movie] needed to go to VOD. Fine. It’s still a huge bummer, but that type of scale of a movie is at least ok on your home screen. Kills deserve to be in a theater. It’s so epic, it’s so big, it’s so intense. You need to see it on a big screen. And you need to have the sound around you. Hopefully you can have an audience around you. That entire community experience is I think what will make it even more special.

She's got a point. Horror movies are at their best at the movies, where the audience collectively experiences the same moments of tension, relief, and (of course) fear. Add in the power of a big screen and proper sound equipment, and Halloween Kills will presumably be elevated if its able to hit theaters this fall.

Andi Matichak's comments come from her recent appearance on We Watched A Movie, where she was able to cryptically tease the events of Halloween Kills, while also doing a deep dive on the 2018 movie. Everyone involved in the upcoming slasher has teased that it's bigger and more epic than the previous installment, and Matichak seems to echo those thoughts. Furthermore, she'd pick Kills to go in theaters out of the two.

Hearing just how intense and big Halloween Kills is sure to make the coming months of waiting all the more difficult for the generations of fans out there. Moviegoers are eager to see a full trailer for the sequel, which Jamie Lee Curtis has teased will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original. Check out the limited footage from the Halloween sequel below.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Andi Matichak's Allyson in Halloween Kills. Laurie Strode's granddaughter saw the power of Michael Myers up close, and The Shape murdered her friends, classmates, and father. She ultimately took up Michael's butcher knife to fight him off and trap him in Laurie's home, and was last seen clutching the weapon as they drove away.

Judy Greer has teased that Allyson's first encounter with Michael Myers has made her blood thirsty. Indeed, this seems to be a theme of Halloween Kills, as the town of Haddonfield arms up as an angry mob to take on The Boogeyman. The delayed sequel will include a number of returning characters from the 1978 original, with a number of actors reprising their roles 40 years later.

Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

