Why One Halloween Kills Star ‘Wasn’t That Bummed’ About Its Year-Long Delay

I wasn’t that bummed if I’m going to be honest. And the reason is I would really love it if we could see it in a theater. And this past October there was no way we could. This film especially; I would have been more ok if this was 2018 and that [movie] needed to go to VOD. Fine. It’s still a huge bummer, but that type of scale of a movie is at least ok on your home screen. Kills deserve to be in a theater. It’s so epic, it’s so big, it’s so intense. You need to see it on a big screen. And you need to have the sound around you. Hopefully you can have an audience around you. That entire community experience is I think what will make it even more special.