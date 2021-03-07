Kelly Marie Tran Loves That Raya And The Last Dragon Changes The Idea Of A Disney Princess

I think it's just important to be able to give our lead character as much nuance and complexity and let her as an actor, as a character, be able to feel all the feelings of the human experience. Because I think that often when you get to see that it often is a male character, to be quite honest, and to be able to do that… We're all very aware that we're putting out a hero that isn't often seen very much in Hollywood cinema and we knew how much that was going to - how important that was going to be for a kid. It's really hard to watch a two-dimensional character represent you. It's so much more satisfying to see one that represents all the feelings that you feel and go, hey, you're justified in feeling those things. But ultimately, the bravery in taking that first step into trusting people is [feeling justified in your feelings]. It just makes that message so much more interesting to talk about and to receive.