Us Again, The First Walt Disney Animation Short In 5 Years, Will Make You Cry

It was coming from an emotional place for me just trying to figure out what my perspective on getting older was, and so it really was about that and then that sparked an idea of, ‘Oh, it would be cool to do a fountain of youth story’ and it kind of snowballs from there... You get to work with a whole team of people in development at Disney and so we really started from the characters first and really trying to dig into like why does Art feel this way? What exactly does Art feel and where do we want him to go? And the plot changed a lot, the specifics of where they went or what they did, those things we change and we iterate until we get it right. But the core emotion and the core message I think was consistent from the beginning as far as trying to create this story that really encourages people to stay present and to appreciate the world around them.