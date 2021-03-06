Hear Me Out: Why Adam Wingard's Face/Off Sequel Could Totally Work

How Did Face/Off End Again?

For an action/adventure classic that’s known for scenes where Nicolas Cage is grabbing choir girls mid-concert and John Travolta just happens to perv on Sasha (Dominique Swain), the ex-girlfriend of the man whose face he’s supposed to be wearing, Face/Off does have a pretty sappy ending that works like a charm. After FBI agent Sean Archer kills the villainous Castor Troy, he undergoes the operation to regain his face and become his John Travolta-y self once more. Bringing home Sasha's son Adam (David McCurley) and adopting him into the family, we’re given the happiest of endings where Sean and his family get to put the trauma of a dead family member. Of course, there’s another ending that director John Woo was interested in that could have totally changed how things played out for Face/Off, and it still could.