news

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Reveals His Hilariously Sweet First Impression Of Late Co-Star Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman and Tom Felton as Snape and Draco looking at each other in Harry Potter

This year marks an entire decade since the cast of Harry Potter said goodbye to the Wizarding World with Deathly Hallows Part 2. The cast is getting older and moving to their own projects away from the franchise, but they’ll always be part of the Harry Potter family. With this, they have the memory of the late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman in their thoughts, and fellow House Slytherin Tom Felton recently reflected on his first impressions of the late actor.

Recently, Tom Felton took over Peacock TV’s TikTok to watch the first Harry Potter movie with fans and answer questions about the making of the movie. During the livestream, Felton was asked what it was like working with Alan Rickman during Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and he offered his first impression of the late talent with these words:

Scary. He was the only actor I knew and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way, but very, very kind, wicked sense of humor. I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than 'Hi.’

Makes sense. We are talking about Die Hard’s Hans Gruber here. Alan Rickman definitely had an intimidating aura about him in the Harry Potter movies that must have come to life on set too. Felton expressed feeling a bit “terrified” by him in his younger years, but later he started to appreciate him and likely had much deeper conversations than an awkward "hello."

Alan Rickman is also quite well known for being a method actor, with other members of the young cast also expressing some intimidation from Severus Snape, including the film’s director, Chris Columbus. Rickman’s Snape has one of the most intriguing arcs in the Harry Potter series. The actor must have been a great mentor and figure to actors like Tom Felton on set, as the Draco star also remarked that working alongside him was a “real privilege.”

Tom Felton recently caught up with his Harry Potter “dad” Jason Isaacs, who hilariously called their house “Slotherin.” Isaacs, of course, played Lucius Malfoy and has since kept in touch with his movie son. Felton has been staying busy on the acting front, recently starring in Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting as the movie’s villain, and he has a number of dramas lined up for the near future.

Of course, the Harry Potter series won’t stay in the past foreve,r considering how massive of a property it is. We’ve heard word that HBO Max is in early development onf a TV show based in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. There's also the Fantastic Beasts franchise that's still underway and, during a recent studio meeting, WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar seemingly teased the arrival of more Harry Potter content in the near future.

But no matter where the movies (or rumored TV shows) go next, there will “always” be one Severus Snape, and that is Alan Rickman’s unforgettable adaptation of the character.

Up Next

Tom Felton Performed 'You'll Be Back' From Hamilton, And Now I'm Doing All The Fantasy Casting
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Wait, Are More Harry Potter Movies Coming? news 2d Wait, Are More Harry Potter Movies Coming? Corey Chichizola
Daniel Radcliffe: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Harry Potter Star news 3d Daniel Radcliffe: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Harry Potter Star Alexandra Ramos
The Harry Potter Characters We Wish We Saw More Of In The Books news 7d The Harry Potter Characters We Wish We Saw More Of In The Books Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Boogie Mar 5, 2021 Boogie Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
One Night In Miami... Dec 25, 2020 One Night In Miami... 9
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier Rating TBD
Why One Survivor Alum Regrets Talking To Jeff Probst So Much While Competing On The Show TBD Why One Survivor Alum Regrets Talking To Jeff Probst So Much While Competing On The Show Rating TBD
5 Marvel Characters Katherine Langford Would Be Perfect To Play TBD 5 Marvel Characters Katherine Langford Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
Bachelor Spoilers: Fans Have A New Theory About Matt James TBD Bachelor Spoilers: Fans Have A New Theory About Matt James Rating TBD
Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch Show Just Got Some Good News TBD Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch Show Just Got Some Good News Rating TBD
What Is The Epcot International Flower And Garden Festival? 6 Quick Things You Need To Know TBD What Is The Epcot International Flower And Garden Festival? 6 Quick Things You Need To Know Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information