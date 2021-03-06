Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Reveals His Hilariously Sweet First Impression Of Late Co-Star Alan Rickman

This year marks an entire decade since the cast of Harry Potter said goodbye to the Wizarding World with Deathly Hallows Part 2. The cast is getting older and moving to their own projects away from the franchise, but they’ll always be part of the Harry Potter family. With this, they have the memory of the late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman in their thoughts, and fellow House Slytherin Tom Felton recently reflected on his first impressions of the late actor.