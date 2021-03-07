Daisy Ridley Explains What Seeing Tom Holland’s Thoughts Looked Like On Chaos Walking’s Set

It sounds so silly, but it was a bit of a challenge – I always had to remember to keep my eye line differently, because of course there had to be room for The Noise, because we knew it was going to come in visual effects, but I was also contending with Doug [Liman] shouting The Noise. So me and Tom would be doing a scene and Doug would be shouting ‘DOG, DOG,’ or like random stuff throughout the whole scene. So I became weirdly okay – you know during a scene everyone is like be quiet, but not this. So I became very okay with talking to another actor while our director shouted things at us.