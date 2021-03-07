Zack Snyder Shares Flash-Centric Snyder Cut Footage, And Now I’m Just Ready For The Flash Movie

The path to Zack Snyder’s Justice League (or the Snyder Cut) has nearly reached its end, as the highly anticipated director’s cut is set to arrive in less than two weeks time. With this, Warner Bros. and Snyder are doing everything they can to get fans hyped during the final stretch. This includes releasing tons of new footage, with some of it specifically highlighting certain characters. The most recent clip puts the focus on Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash. The footage shows off the Scarlet Speedster in action and now has me pumped for his upcoming solo film.