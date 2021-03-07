news

Zack Snyder Shares Flash-Centric Snyder Cut Footage, And Now I’m Just Ready For The Flash Movie

The Flash (Ezra Miller) runs intensely in Justice League (2017)
The path to Zack Snyder’s Justice League (or the Snyder Cut) has nearly reached its end, as the highly anticipated director’s cut is set to arrive in less than two weeks time. With this, Warner Bros. and Snyder are doing everything they can to get fans hyped during the final stretch. This includes releasing tons of new footage, with some of it specifically highlighting certain characters. The most recent clip puts the focus on Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash. The footage shows off the Scarlet Speedster in action and now has me pumped for his upcoming solo film.

Zack Snyder took to Twitter today to share a new character poster for Ezra Miller’s Flash. That was quickly followed by a near-one minute clip that features the character doing what he does best. You can check it out in Snyder’s original post down below:

The scene in question is one that fans have only gotten to see flashes (no pun intended) of in the past. It features Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen saving Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West from a nasty car accident. In addition, it shows Flash speeding into what appears to be an opening into the Speed Force. This clip alone is more than enough evidence of Barry Allen’s larger role in the Snyder Cut.

The film should also serve as a primer for what fans can expect from the character in his own film. While specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps, it would appear that the film will be a loose adaptation of the famous Flashpoint story. This tale saw Barry Allen land in an alternate timeline, one in which his deceased mother is alive. And by the end of the story, the hero ended up revamping the DC timeline.

Because it takes inspiration from the story, director Andy Muschietti is taking a cue and adding additional heroes into the picture. This includes Michael Keaton’s Batman and a Supergirl played by Sasha Calle, in her DC Extended Universe debut. And if rumors are to be believed, the film could even bring in another fan-favorite Batman actor.

Despite the spectacle and cool characters, the film will likely have an emotional center, thanks to Barry’s connection with his late mom. The two are sure to reunite at some point, and it should make for a sweet (and possibly heartbreaking) moment.

It’ll be interesting to see what Zack Snyder originally intended for Ezra Miller’s Flash and what lies ahead for the hero in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. Even though the Snyder Cut technically isn't in the DCEU canon, Barry Allen still has a big future ahead of him.

You can check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it hits HBO Max on March 18th. And The Flash is currently set to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

