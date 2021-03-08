Star Wars Fan Makes Colin Trevorrow’s Duel Of The Fates Script Into A Comic Book, And I Need It Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's still hard to believe, but Star Wars' nine-film Skywalker Saga ended years ago. J.J. Abrams returned to the galaxy for The Rise of Skywalker, and was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending for the decades-long franchise. Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was the first director attached, and he had a very different vision for Episode IX. The script for that scrapped movie Duel of the Fates arrived last year, and one fan is bringing it to life in comic book form. And I need a copy immediately.