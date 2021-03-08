Star Wars Fan Makes Colin Trevorrow’s Duel Of The Fates Script Into A Comic Book, And I Need It Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's still hard to believe, but Star Wars' nine-film Skywalker Saga ended years ago. J.J. Abrams returned to the galaxy for The Rise of Skywalker, and was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending for the decades-long franchise. Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was the first director attached, and he had a very different vision for Episode IX. The script for that scrapped movie Duel of the Fates arrived last year, and one fan is bringing it to life in comic book form. And I need a copy immediately.
Colin Trevorrow departed Star Wars: Episode IX over creative differences, and his bold vision for the threequel was largely left on the cutting room floor. This made room for J.J. Abrams to complete the trilogy he began with The Force Awakens, although the final results were somewhat divisive. Colin Trevorrow had a much different story in mind for Duel of the Fates, and luckily Star Wars fans can be treated to enjoying it on the page shortly. This is thanks to graphic novelist Andrew Winegarner, who recently shared:
I mean, how cool is that? Because while it's unlikely that we'll be getting a Trevorrow Cut anytime soon, we can still see how Star Wars: Duel of the Fates would have gone down if the director's vision came to fruition. And a good chunk of the comic book adaptation is already complete.
The above tweet comes to us from Andrew Winegarner himself, who shared the news about his comic book adaptation of Duel of the Fates' script. The comic medium allows for the story to come to life without worries regarding budgets and visual effects, and Star Wars fans are no doubt thrilled to dive back into the property. This time it's almost like a multiverse is opened, as we see how the sequel trilogy could have ended.
The Skywalker Saga is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
There are so many differences in this comic version of Duel of Fates when compared to the theatrical cut of The Rise of Skywalker. This does makes sense; the blockbuster got a new script and director. But seeing the adventures on the page open with Rey using a double-sided lightsaber has the potential to inspire some serious FOMO.
As his website reveals, Andrew Winegarner started illustrating the leaked script for Duel of The Fates because he was disappointed with the theatrical cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He certainly isn't the only one, as the conversation about that blockbuster hasn't slowed in the years since its release. And there are some moviegoers who prefer what they've read and seen about Colin Trevorrow's original vision.
Despite his departure, Colin Trevorrow was still given a "story by" credit on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But it doesn't look like much of the story itself was actually carried through to J.J. Abrams' movie. And that's made all the more clear by the awesome comic book version of Trevorrow's leaked script.
The Star Wars franchise will continue with shows on Disney+, as well as Patty Jenkins' developing Rogue Squadron movie. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.