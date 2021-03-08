New Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Features The Titans’ Scars From Their Epic Fight

What we don't really understand yet is exactly why these two have found the need to beat the hell out of each other. We know it's at least theoretically possible for the massive kaiju in this universe to get along, or at least not always beat the hell out of each other. whether one of these two is the real aggressor, the "bad guy" in this fight, is unclear. It seems more likely that the fight between the two is one of necessity for one or the other. Perhaps there's an external force at work pushing the conflict into happening.