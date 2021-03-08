Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Emma Watson

Although a far cry from He Who Must Not Be Named, Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy was one of the biggest villains in the Harry Potter series. He may have been misunderstood, as he was raised in a world where darkness was pretty much the only tolerable path to be taken, but his sins against the Golden Trio and their friends are not easily excusable. Felton himself is a whole different story. The actor is pretty beloved in the fandom, and has even been known to have stayed close to a lot of the other actors involved in the Harry Potter films, often reminiscing about the times they shared as young actors. In the most recent throw back Felton has shared with us, he adorably shows that off screen, he and Emma Watson are far friendlier than their on-screen counterparts.