How Minari Represents The Korean Experience, According To The Film’s Star

So I’ve never lived in the states and I’ve never been an immigrant but while talking with [writer/director Lee Isaac Chung] I realized that we had pretty similar childhoods. I have six aunts and I was able to reflect on how they lived their lives in those times and I realized that I still carried a lot of memories of them through performing Monica. And also, my mother had us when she was very young and raised us when she was young, and I was able to really sympathize with and understand her and I realized that she was quite similar to Monica.