Parineeti Chopra: 6 Things To Know About The Star Of Netflix's Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra may be a name that many North American audiences are just learning because of her performance in Netflix’s The Girl on the Train. However, Parineeti is an international Bollywood star with over 31 million social media followers, a dedicated fan base, and nearly ten years of experience in the acting world. She’s kind of a big deal. Parineeti Chopra made her film debut as Dimple Chaddha in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She took a brief break from acting to work on fitness and her overall health, but Chopra has been pretty consistently acting since her 2011 debut, and she has won some acting awards, like the Apsara Award for Best Female Debut and the International Indian Film Academy award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Despite Parineeti Chopra’s many accolades, many people who don’t watch Hindi or Bollywood movies have very little knowledge of Chopra’s life and career. The Girl on the Train probably made you want to know more about her, so here are some interesting facts about Parineeti Chopra.