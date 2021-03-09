Henry Cavill Shares Women’s Day Throwback Proving He’s Always Been The Right Actor For Superman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has really found its rhythm over the past few years, with projects like Aquaman and Shazam! helping to expand the franchise. But it all started with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill. The hulking actor would go on to reprise his role in projects like Justice League, but his future in the property is unclear. But Cavill's recent throwback in honor of National Women's Day proves he was always the right man for the job.
Yesterday was National Women's Day, and notable names like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman posted tributes for the occasion. Henry Cavill did the same, sharing a sweet message for his mother, complete with a throwback photo. Cavill just happens to be wearing Superman merch in the image, so clearly his fate was written in the stars. Check it out below.
How sweet is that? On top of the moving message to his mother, Henry Cavill was also open enough to share a family photo on social media. And it just happens to include a sly reference to his signature DC hero.
The above post comes to us from Henry Cavill's personal Instagram page. While the majority of his posts on social media are about his film projects or his fitness journey, Cavill took the time to go a bit deeper for National Women's Day. He reveals what an extraordinary person his mum is, likely resulting in even more folks falling in love with the Mission: Impossible -- Fallout actor.
The inclusion of Superman's insignia in this throwback photo seems like an early sign of Henry Cavill's eventual gig as Clark Kent. The actor has expressed interest in returning to the DCEU, but there are currently no plans for a Man of Steel sequel or any other appearance. Luckily, the fandom will still be treated to new footage of Cavill's hero in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
We're just a week away from the release of The Snyder Cut, and it's been a long time coming. Zack Snyder was given millions for the necessary editing, visual effects, and reshoots to complete his original vision for Justice League. The story looks vastly different, especially where Henry Cavill's Superman is concerned. In addition to a new Knightmare appearance, his resurrection will be greatly altered. What's more, we're getting the debut of the character's black suit during its four-hour runtime.
As for Henry Cavill's future as Superman, that's still up for debate. There's been no indication that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a Man of Steel, despite interest by the fans and a bankable star. Audiences are also hoping to see him have a proper crossover with Shazam, especially after his cameo in the young hero's origin movie.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.