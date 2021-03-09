Henry Cavill Shares Women’s Day Throwback Proving He’s Always Been The Right Actor For Superman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has really found its rhythm over the past few years, with projects like Aquaman and Shazam! helping to expand the franchise. But it all started with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill. The hulking actor would go on to reprise his role in projects like Justice League, but his future in the property is unclear. But Cavill's recent throwback in honor of National Women's Day proves he was always the right man for the job.