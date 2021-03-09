A Lot Of People Watched Coming 2 America This Weekend, Amazon Says

If you understand the cultural impact of the original Coming to America, then Amazon’s viewership claims aren’t off base. Coming 2 America was a sequel three decades in the making. Having most of the original cast come back for the sequel was a big pull for audiences. So nostalgia was key to the sequel’s success. The ground for success was already set as the original film was a rite of passage for many families, especially for those in Black America. It has remained a standard of Black love in the romantic comedy genre, despite some recent shocking revelations. While the sequel might not have the same impact as the original, it did provide a new spin on a classic for a new generation.