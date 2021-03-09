After Getting Kicked Off Of Jackass 4, Bam Margera's Now In The Hospital With A Gross Infection

If you’re a millennial, you’ve probably been very familiar with Bam Margera and his band of chaotic miscreants at some point in your life. Between him terrorizing his Dad Phillip on Viva La Bam, performing wild stunts on Jackass with Johnny Knoxville and company, and his fruitful skateboarding career, Margera was all over pop culture in the early 2000s. Even though he was one of the key players in the Jackass series, it looks like he won’t be making an appearance in the new installment of the franchise. His involvement in the upcoming Jackass 4 has been a rollercoaster ride of F-Bombs and forgiveness, and now after officially getting kicked off of the film, he’s in the hospital regardless with a pretty gross infection.