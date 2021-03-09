Billy Eichner Has A Message For Julia Roberts As His New Gay Rom-Com Moves Forward

If you plan on toppling Julia Roberts from the top of the romantic comedy hierarchy, Billy Eichner, you have a difficult task ahead of you. Among the many things Roberts is known for after more than 30 years of professional acting is her run of rom-coms, including Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill. And while Roberts said a few years back that she probably wouldn’t star in any more rom-coms, her time in the genre isn’t done just yet, as she recently signed on to act opposite fellow Ocean’s Eleven alum George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.