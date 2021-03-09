Billy Eichner Has A Message For Julia Roberts As His New Gay Rom-Com Moves Forward

From hosting Billy on the Street and appearing in Parks & Recreation final seasons to voicing Timon in the “live-action” remake of The Lion King, Billy Eichner is accomplished a lot over his career. For his next project, Eichner is embarking into new territory by starring in a romantic comedy about gay men titled Bros. Understandably pleased that the project is moving forward, Eichner sent out a special message Julia Roberts, one of Hollywood’s most famous romantic comedy actors.
It was recently announced that Universal Pictures is officially moving forward with Bros, which is the first romanic comedy about gay men to get the green light from a major studio. Following the good news, Eichner said the following on Twitter:
If you plan on toppling Julia Roberts from the top of the romantic comedy hierarchy, Billy Eichner, you have a difficult task ahead of you. Among the many things Roberts is known for after more than 30 years of professional acting is her run of rom-coms, including Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill. And while Roberts said a few years back that she probably wouldn’t star in any more rom-coms, her time in the genre isn’t done just yet, as she recently signed on to act opposite fellow Ocean’s Eleven alum George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.
Still, if Bros performs well, perhaps this will pave the way for Billy Eichner to star in more romantic comedies. The chances of him stealing the ‘rom-com queen’ title from Julia Roberts are still slim, but hey, stranger things in life have happened. At the very least, Bros will give Eichner another opportunity to shine in a cinematic setting, with his last live-action movie role being Gabriel Kringle in Disney+’s Noelle.
As Billy Eichner noted in the above tweet, Bros is being produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Nicholas Stoller, who also co-wrote the script with the leading man. Eichner and Stoller previously worked together on Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and the Netflix series Friends From College, and the latter’s resume also includes movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement on his resume. So he’s a director who’s experienced working within the romantic comedy genre.
The only plot details that have been revealed about Bros so far is that it will follow two men with commitment issues who try to form a romantic relationship. There’s no word yet on who will join Eichner in the main cast, although with Bros being slated for August 12, 2022, one would imagine that filming will begin relatively soon. So if any other big names are added to Bros, we’ll be sure to let you know.
In the meantime, you’re welcome to catch up to speed with what movies are lined up this year with our 2021 release schedule, or you can look through our picks for the best romanic comedies released in 2020.