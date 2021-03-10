This Is The End’s Jay Baruchel Shares Thoughts On Doing A Sequel With Seth Rogen

Remember doing group projects in school? It was my favorite because I could pair up with friends and hang out while we did our work. That’s basically what Seth Rogen, James Franco and more did for 2013’s This is the End, except they got paid millions of dollars and I just got yelled at by my teacher. Fans of the comedy may be wondering if there’s plans for a follow up film and Jay Baruchel recently shared his thoughts on joining a possible sequel.