Disney's Us Again Director On Working With World Of Dance Alums Keone And Mari

We talked to Keone and Mari while we were developing the story because we wanted to make sure that they had an opportunity to collaborate and give us ideas to kind of understand where the dance might go... We were concurrently coming up with themes for the music so we could run that past Keone and Mari and we kind of had all of that going at the same time. Then it came to a point where the story was pretty much locked in, so we did a final pass of the music even though it was 90% of the way there already, then we adjusted the storyboards to the new music, and then gave that to Keone and Mari so that they could come up with the dance.