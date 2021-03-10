news

Midsommar’s Florence Pugh Shares The Intense Experience Of Filming That Iconic Crying Scene

Florence Pugh crying in Midsommar

Acting is by no means easy and it’s no secret that Hollywood can be particularly demanding at times, even for the best in the business. While some actors are willing to go to extreme measures for their roles, it’s rare for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process. Black Widow star Florence Pugh recently shared just how intense filming can be with an emotional post detailing that iconic Midsommar crying scene.

The Midsommar actress recently posted to Instagram, where she shed light on how difficult it was to film the emotionally demanding scene, and why it was all worth it in the end:

In the post, Florence Pugh discussed exactly how difficult it was to film the scene, which featured the Little Women actress crying, heaving and screaming alongside seven members of the murderous Swedish commune. Apparently, those involved were so into the moment that they continued to sob, even after director Ari Aster stopped rolling the camera. She went on to note that while it was emotionally draining to film, the scene is one of the most human in Midsommar, and she’s incredibly proud of it.

Despite the intensity of the filming, Florence Pugh previously revealed that she actually enjoys rolling up her sleeves and getting dirty for more intense scenes. Midsommar director Ari Aster is already known for stomach-churning long takes in his films, so it’s no surprise that his Hereditary follow up was one long, foreboding nightmare.

Midsommar made headlines ahead of its digital release by offering free couples therapy, referencing the troubled relationship between Pugh’s character Dani and her boyfriend Christian, played by Jack Reynor. Since hitting theaters back in 2019, Midsommar has inspired a number of celebrities including pop-star Taylor Swift, who posted a celebratory New Year’s photo in a bear costume.

After working on the folk-horror hit, Florence Pugh’s career has skyrocketed. Shortly after Midsommar released, she starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the Academy Award-winning Little Women. Now, she’s attached to work with Scarlett Johansson as Yelena Belova in the MCU’s upcoming Black Widow.

Her Marvel involvement doesn’t stop there, either. She’s also set to appear in Disney+’s Hawkeye series, which is slated for later this year. Some fans think that she will be taking up the mantle of Black Widow after Natasha Romanova’s heroic sacrifice during Avengers: Endgame. Although she will have some big shoes to fill if that's the cases, I think Pugh is a perfect fit for the MCU’s upcoming Phase 4.

I wouldn’t expect to see anything quite as emotionally intense as Midsommar’s iconic crying scene incorporated into the MCU. That being said, fans will still be able to see Florence Pugh kicking ass and taking names alongside some of Marvel's biggest heroes in Black Widow, which is scheduled to release in theaters on May 7.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - March 2021 news 2d The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - March 2021 Jason Wiese
Olivia Wilde Shares First Look At Her Movie With Florence Pugh And Harry Styles news 6d Olivia Wilde Shares First Look At Her Movie With Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Adreon Patterson
Joaquin Phoenix Is Teaming Up With Midsommar's Director For A Mysterious New Film news 3w Joaquin Phoenix Is Teaming Up With Midsommar's Director For A Mysterious New Film Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
How Amber Heard Paid Tribute To Her Squad, Including Girlfriend And Her Legal Team, For International Women’s Day TBD How Amber Heard Paid Tribute To Her Squad, Including Girlfriend And Her Legal Team, For International Women’s Day Rating TBD
Carrie: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Stephen King Movie TBD Carrie: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Stephen King Movie Rating TBD
How The Flash Will Handle The Fallout Of Barry’s Fateful Decision About Iris TBD How The Flash Will Handle The Fallout Of Barry’s Fateful Decision About Iris Rating TBD
Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut TBD Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut Rating TBD
How The Good Doctor Fans Are Handling Shaun And Lea's Big Reveal TBD How The Good Doctor Fans Are Handling Shaun And Lea's Big Reveal Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information