Midsommar’s Florence Pugh Shares The Intense Experience Of Filming That Iconic Crying Scene

In the post, Florence Pugh discussed exactly how difficult it was to film the scene, which featured the Little Women actress crying, heaving and screaming alongside seven members of the murderous Swedish commune. Apparently, those involved were so into the moment that they continued to sob, even after director Ari Aster stopped rolling the camera. She went on to note that while it was emotionally draining to film, the scene is one of the most human in Midsommar, and she’s incredibly proud of it.