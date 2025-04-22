Celebrities Might Look Amazing On The Red Carpet, But Florence Pugh Just Got Real About How Insane Thunderbolts* Premiere Day Has Actually Been
Florence Pugh's big day has started out rough.
If you’re excited about the next upcoming Marvel movie, then today is a big day. While Thunderbolts* is still more than a week away from its global theatrical release, the movie will take a big step tonight with its red carpet premiere. We can expect to see the Thunderbolts* cast looking stylish as they walk the carpet tonight, but Florence Pugh is clearly going to have a rough day getting there.
Pugh will return to the MCU as Yelena in Thunderbolts*, and while the new film will surely make the character look incredible, we already know that Florence Pugh jumped off a building for one action sequence. Pugh posted to Instagram that she’s not feeling particularly stylish right now and is likely going to have a wild day leading up to the film’s premiere tonight.
It’s understandable why Florence Pugh may have overdone the coffee a bit. She’s sure to have a long day in London, where the movie premiere is taking place. I am very curious about the sock situation, however. Was she getting dressed in the dark and didn’t realize her socks didn’t match until later? How exactly does that happen? The good news is that she probably won’t be wearing the same socks on the red carpet, so nobody ever needs to know.
We’ve all had those days when it seems like everything that can go wrong does, and it often seems to happen on a day when we really can’t afford to deal with all the problems. One can only imagine what that’s like when the day will also include an immense number of cameras pointing at you while you’re supposed to be looking your best.
The pressure of premiere day may be especially tough because there's likely a lot riding on the early response to Thunderbolts*. The critical response to Captain America: Brave New World wasn't particularly impressive, and the box office, while not a disaster, wasn't a huge win either. Strong buzz coming off the premiere could help the new movie be the big hit that marvel Studios surely wants to see.
And a lot of eyes, and cameras, are sure to be pointed specifically at Florence Pugh. While she’s part of an incredible ensemble cast, she certainly appears to be playing something of a lead role on the team based on the Thunderbolts* trailers. If nothing else, she’s the most prominent female character in the film, which means she’ll be getting a lot of attention.
Of course, it’s possible that the Thunderbolts* stars won’t even be getting a great deal of attention personally. A great deal of the questions on the red carpet likely won’t even be about Thunderbolts* release specifically, but more focused on the future of the MCU. The majority of the Thunderbolts* cast has already been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and since that movie is already in production, we can bet a lot of people will be trying to pull whatever information they can from the actors.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
