One Marvel Villain Is Ready To Return To Their Role

Death is rarely permanent in comic books, and the same has proven to be more or less true for comic book movies. Just because a character has died does not mean that we've seen the last of them. Even if the actor that originally played the role has no interest in returning, we can still see their character return. But in the case of one Aldrich Killian, that won't be an issue. As Guy Pearce, who played the character in Iron Man 3, says he'd love to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.