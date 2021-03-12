The Two James Bond Films That Tried To Bring Sean Connery Back In A Cameo

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Bond’s cinematic legacy will always owe an amazing debt to the man who helped put 007 on the map: the late Sir Sean Connery. Originating the role in 1962’s Dr. No, Connery would leave his everlasting stamp through six official EON Productions films, and even reprise the role outside of the official canon. But perhaps the greatest signal of how much Sean Connery meant to the James Bond franchise is the fact that, in the case of two modern Bond entries, there were ideas regarding how to try and bring the first Bond back into the fold.