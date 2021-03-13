Injustice And 7 Other Fighting Games That Make Enough Sense To Get A Movie Adaptation

Soul Calibur

The Soul Calibur franchise doesn't get nearly as much love as Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter in terms of pop culture appeal, but it's still a highly popular fighting game thanks to its unique characters and weapon system. The story revolves around a sword, Soul Edge, that became sentient due to countless battles and exposure to blood and carnage. It then becomes a highly sought-after treasure by various fighters from all walks of life, all of whom have some reason for seeking out the blade. This would be the perfect franchise to adapt for its extensive use of weaponry, ranging from giant hammers to pirate swords and nunchucks. Plus, just about every fighter could be the lead character to tell the tale; so many options for a screenwriter to choose.