Why Gucci's Ex-Wife And Convicted Murderer Is 'Annoyed' At Lady Gaga Ahead Of New Biopic With Adam Driver

Honestly to get into this story at all, I’m gonna have to spoil some facts about the real-life case (so skip down past this paragraph to avoid this). First and foremost, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) was married to Gucci fashion Head Maurizio Gucci until 1991 in Italy. After splitting up, Maurizio Gucci was murdered in 1995. Reggiani was ultimately accused of working with hitman Andrew Cunanan to bring about the death of her ex-husband. Now, Reggiani is out of prison and has spoken out about why she’s not pleased with Lady Gaga.