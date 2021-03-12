Why Gucci's Ex-Wife And Convicted Murderer Is 'Annoyed' At Lady Gaga Ahead Of New Biopic With Adam Driver

For those of us not decked out in Gucci on the regular, there have been an awful lot of times the famous designers name has come up in the past week. This is mostly due to the fact that Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are currently filming a movie called House of Gucci together about the famous murder of Maurizio Gucci. Now, the woman who ordered the hit is “annoyed” at Lady Gaga.
Honestly to get into this story at all, I’m gonna have to spoil some facts about the real-life case (so skip down past this paragraph to avoid this). First and foremost, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) was married to Gucci fashion Head Maurizio Gucci until 1991 in Italy. After splitting up, Maurizio Gucci was murdered in 1995. Reggiani was ultimately accused of working with hitman Andrew Cunanan to bring about the death of her ex-husband. Now, Reggiani is out of prison and has spoken out about why she’s not pleased with Lady Gaga.
It all boils down to Lady Gaga choosing not to reach out. The pop star is already filming her role with Adam Driver and even shared a first look at her take on Patrizia Reggiani recently, so she certainly has a take on how she plans to play the convicted murder planner.
However, according to Patrizia Reggiani, she feels it is poor form that Lady Gaga didn’t even try to get to know or understand her as a person before she embarked on her latest acting gig. The former prisoner, who was released following good behavior in 2017, says that the move was not “good sense” from the A Star is Born actress, noting to Ansa (via The Independent),
I’m annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me. It’s nothing to do with money because I won’t be taking a single cent from the film.
According to Patrizia Reggiani, it’s not a money thing or anything. She simply says she feels actors and actresses should know more about the people they are playing when the opportunity is right there. Though it’s worth pointing out Lady Gaga’s been a little busy recently dealing with a high-profile dog-napping. She also wouldn't be the only actress not to reach out ahead of a biopic.
It’s about common sense and respect. I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing.
The Ridley Scott film has been in development for a long time, like for over a decade a long time, and was actually in the works when Patrizia Reggiani was still serving a prison sentence for orchestrating the crime that led to the death of Maurizio Gucci. Originally, it was rumored Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie were attached. However, those times have come and gone and Lady Gaga ultimately landed House of Gucci as her next high-profile acting gig. Gaga, unlike Angelina Jolie, is Italian-American.
We'll have to wait and see what critical opinion of Lady Gaga's latest role will end up being, but if this interview is any indication, the woman she's portraying already has thoughts.